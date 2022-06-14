Amy Wood to Lead Financial Segment, Oversee Growth as CFO at Intelligent Waves; CEO Tony Crescenzo Quoted

Amy Wood has been elevated to the role of chief financial officer at information technology systems integrator Intelligent Waves .

As CFO, Wood is expected to build on her current achievements maximizing efficiency and accelerating revenue creation at IW through administration of its financial segment and spearheading market expansion , the Reston, Virginia-based company said Tuesday.

Tony Crescenzo , CEO and president of IW, shared the company’s eagerness to promote Wood, adding, “Amy has helped IW create a financial operations blueprint in a short period of time, which will be critical in helping us maintain growth and scalability.”

In her new role, Wood will leverage an almost 25-year career of portfolio management, with experience in financial planning, operations, administration and business development at primarily government contracting companies. She has led and expanded a wide range of client programs and professional services organizations at firms like EDS, Apptis and Merlin International.

Wood was also vice president at Xator Corporation and, most recently before joining IW, held the position of CFO at Technology Advancement Group.

The executive’s expertise lies in channelling data from a variety of sources to inform high-impact decision-making. Her programmatic, financial and operational specialties and track record of business process improvement were reportedly what made her a clear choice for the CFO role at IW.

Wood is poised to help guide the company as it enters new phases of growth and development.

The new CFO appointment comes after Crescenzo was promoted to CEO in January, succeeding the company’s founder Jared Shepard, who stayed on as chairman of the board.