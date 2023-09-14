Exploring the Top Government Contracts Won by Albers Aerospace

The top government contracts won by Albers Aerospace have supplied the federal government with class-leading aerospace products and services. Leveraging the company’s extensive background of working with Department of Defense customers, these contracts have advanced the warfighting capabilities, drive innovation, and solve challenges within the aerospace sector.

Top Government Contracts Won by Albers Aerospace: What Are They?

With a number of contracts and awards, Albers Aerospace has maintained its position as one of the premier contractors in the aviation and space markets. Explore the top government contracts won by Albers Aerospace below.

DoD Finalized a $5 Million Agreement for the Engineering and Manufacturing of Vortex Hybrid eVTOL Aircraft

Contracting activity: Department of Defense

Value: $5 million

Contract date: March 11, 2022

As the exclusive DoD license holder for the Vortex Hybrid Electrical Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, Albers Aerospace secured a $5 million agreement to provide a range of engineering and manufacturing services for the aircraft. The company was tasked to work with the Vertical Hybrid eVTOL aircraft designer, HopFlyt, a Maryland-based startup.

One of the primary goals of this $5 million investment was to boost the design, development, and production of different eVTOL military designs. Work for the contract covers the application of technologies in Group 3 and Group 5 classifications to enable the revolutionary eVTOL aircraft into the Warfighter arsenal of the United States military.

HopFlyt’s eVTOL design, named “Vortex” for the Group 5 military version, is a hybrid eVTOL capable of flying 200 knots and carrying over 1,000 lbs over 500 nm. Meanwhile, the Group 3 military version offers the ability to endure 15-18 hours of mission-relatable payloads to meet the current and future needs of the U.S. military’s warfighting capabilities.

AEDC Awards a $4 Million Deal for the Completion of a New Facility in Downton Amarillo, Texas

Contracting activity: Amarillo Economic Development Corporation

Value: $4 million

Contract date: May 2023

Albers Aerospace secures a partnership with the Amarillo Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) for the opening of a $4 million facility in downtown Amarillo, Texas. The company works with the city council, which approves incentives for the 30 acres of land near the airport as well as two hangars with runway access for completion.

On top of the initial $4 million agreement honored for the site, AEDC includes another $4 million for the creation of local jobs within 30 days following the deal for the land. The erection of the new facility creates over 400 new high-paying jobs—most of which are homegrown and come from local universities across the state.

The opening of the new facility brings Albers Aerospace closer to other defense and aerospace contractors. The city is a pool for well-suited talents and a hotspot for its industry connections, such as its close working relationship with Bell Helicopter. In addition, the new facility is to expand Albers Aerospace’s recently acquired Garrett Container Systems from Accident, Maryland.

Texas A&M University Received a $2.25 Million Gift from Albers Aerospace for Don & Ellie Knauss VRSC

Contracting activity: Texas A&M University

Value: $2.25 million

Contract date: September 2022

Texas A&M University received a $2.25 million gift from Albers Aerospace to create the Albers Aerospace Veterans Excellence Endowment Fund. The award was finalized through the Texas A&M Foundation in support of the Don & Ellie Knauss Veteran Resource & Support Center (VRSC). VRSC was founded to support the undergraduate and graduate Aggie veterans and military-affiliated Aggies.

Albers Aerospace’s gift was considered the third principal gift endowed to VSRC since its founding in 2012. The initial gift from Don and Ellie Knausses, worth $1.9 million, was completed to give out veteran scholarships in 2017. Three years later, the couple awarded the second gift in 2020. VSRC reciprocated their generosity by naming the center after the couple.

Albers Aerospace’s President and Chief Executive Officer, John Albers, is an Aggie industrial graduate. He sees the gift as an investment for various growth initiatives supporting student veterans. His gift also marks the first gift from a former student aiming to contribute to the university, state, and nation.

DoD Awarded Albers Aerospace In Partnership With Vertex Aerospace Under the Mentor-Protégé Program

Contracting activity: Department of Defense

Value: $2.25 million

Contract date: February 22, 2021

Albers Aerospace in partnership with Vertex Aerospace was awarded Mentor-Protégé Agreement through the Department of Defense Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP). Under the agreement, Vertex Aerospace was tasked to provide aerospace maintenance and modification assistance to Albers Aerospace in strengthening its offerings to Tier 1 Original Equipment Manufacturers and DoD customers.

Assistance outlined for the program, such as guidance, counsel, and scalable corporate infrastructure, expanded Albers Aerospace’s capabilities in providing critical support to various defense organizations. Additionally, the program supports the company’s new business pursuits, focusing on the aerospace and defense markets of the federal government.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Albers Aerospace?

Albers Aerospace is a Certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned company with a comprehensive portfolio in defense and aerospace. Formerly known as The Albers Group, LLC, the company delivers a range of products, such as manned and unmanned systems and services for technology, engineering, aviation, innovative technologies, and aerospace manufacturing.

Albers Aerospace has achieved many feats amid its young history. In 2021, the company was named the fastest-growing Aggie-owned business in the Aggie 100 list. Moreover, the aerospace startup placed 340 overall in the 2022 Inc. 5000 ranking. In 2022, Albers Aerospace was declared the official name after a rebrand from the Albers Group.

Where is Albers Aerospace headquarters located?

Albers Aerospace’s headquarters is located in McKinney, Texas. The company also operates various facilities across the United States, such as the facility under construction in Amarillo, Texas.

Who is the founder of Albers Aerospace?

The Albers Group, LLC was founded by John Albers in 2015 with the fundamental philosophy of achieving fantastic results amid challenging military and combat circumstances. As a military veteran with experience as the U.S. Marine Corps test pilot, Albers’ defense sector expertise has allowed the startup to deliver high-quality products and services to the government and private industries.

Albers Aerospace alludes to the principles in which Albers founded the company with: Integrity, Commitment, and Excellence. These are proven and tested fundamentals from his time in the military. The company aims to inspire others and deliver value to employees, clients, customers, and partners through its products and services.

Explore industry experts holding office as Albers Aerospace’s Leaders, Founders, & Execs right here.