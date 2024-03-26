Gerry Fasano has won yet another Wash100 award for the fifth consecutive year. His dedication to the government contracting industry has been a consistent force that drives overall growth in the federal defense landscape. This same dedication has catapulted him into the leadership team of Leidos, one of the largest consulting firms for IT, healthcare, and national security.

Gerry Fasano’s Wash100 2024 recognition is the first time he’s been bestowed this prestigious award in his new role as Leidos’ Chief Growth Officer; it’s his fifth time overall receiving this accolade. Having been presented with this honor year after year is a testament to Fasano’s undying efforts as a premier GovCon leader.

About Gerry Fasano

Gerry Fasano boasts nearly two decades of executive leadership experience in prominent government contracting companies. His current role as Leidos‘ Chief Growth Officer (CGO) is a culmination of his business and development efforts, encompassing mergers, acquisitions, integrations, and growth strategies.

Mr. Fasano’s most distinguishable project was leading the separation of the Information Systems & Global Solutions (IS&GS) business segment out of Lockheed Martin into Leidos. Combining the two authorities created the $10 billion technology and solutions company. This milestone marks his almost a decade tenure at Leidos.

Aside from a demonstrated professional portfolio, the Leidos’ CGO boasts an impressive academic record. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Villanova University.

Gerry Fasano: A Winner of the Wash100 Award for the 5th Consecutive Year

The Wash100 recognizes Gerry Fasano for the fifth time for his persistent contributions to the government contracting (GovCon) industry. Key areas where his impact has been felt encompass defense IT, C5ISR, GovCon, and contracts and acquisitions.

Executive Mosaic (EM), the award-giving organization behind the Wash100, has handpicked Mr. Fasano for his undying commitment to GovCon, putting him on the pedestal as one of the most trusted friends in the industry.

2024: First Wash100 Award as Leidos’ Chief Growth Officer

Assuming the office as Leidos’ Chief Growth Officer in January 2024, Gerry Fasano’s Wash100 win in 2024 is his first for his new role. Recognized for delivering unstinted growth since his roots as the integrator of IS&GS, Fasano’s fifth award is a well-deserved win.

2023: Leadership in Defense IT and C5ISR Mission Support

Leading to Fasano’s Wash100 Award in 2023, Mr. Fasano, then Leidos’ Defense Group President, had worked toward strengthening the technological capabilities and services for national defense missions. Specifically, he served as the key executive in fine-tuning the company’s enterprise suite of C5ISR solutions.

“Gerry is well-known, established, and active in the bustling GovCon community. If you’re looking for a return on limited capture dollars, Gerry is the horse to bet on because of his proven and continuous track record of success,” Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award, said.

2022: Expansion in Defense Portfolio in the GovCon Arena

Gerry Fasano won his third Wash100 Award in 2022 for his command of Leidos’ defense portfolio in the GovCon landscape. Notable accomplishments he achieved for the company include the acquisition and development of the 1901 Group and Gibbs & Cox.

Moreover, Mr. Fasano was pivotal in securing major defense contract awards, which expanded Leidos’ areas of interest in geospatial data collection and ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) operations. Under his purview, the firm secured the four-year $600 million award to assist the Army Geospatial Center’s BuckEye mission.

2021: Driving Growth Through Federal Contracts and Acquisitions

As the President of Defense at Leidos, Gerry Fasano headed the finalization of federal contracts and acquisitions. These efforts resulted in valuable connections and increased revenue for the company, landing him his second Wash100 Award.

Leading to this award, Mr. Fasano bagged the coveted $7.7 billion NGEN-R. His leadership was critical in ensuring the victory for Leidos amid three protests. This solidified not only his track record in acquisition processes but also the Leidos Defense Group’s footprint in the government contracting arena.

2020: First Wash100 Award for Leading Leidos Defense

Gerry Fasano received his first Wash100 Award for providing the U.S. military and the federal government with advanced technological capabilities. Receiving this accolade was a well-deserved achievement as his efforts led Leidos Defense to experience exponential growth and increased revenue.

In his role as the President of Leidos Defense, Mr. Fasano displayed proven capabilities in delivering advanced systems, systems, and services to solve defense customers’ challenges in autonomy, C4ISR, digital transformation, enterprise logistics, and software development.

Gerry Fasano: Executive Leadership in the Government Contracting Landscape

Gerry Fasano rose to become the Vice President of Lockheed Martin’s IS&GS in 2005. He assumed various executive roles for the company’s IS&GS and Defense Group, handling multi-billion dollar projects and overseeing mergers and acquisitions of major defense contracts in its global lines of business.

Fasano’s tenure at Lockheed Martin concluded as the Merger and Integration Executive Lead, where he led the IS&GS’ separation from the company and into Leidos. He continued serving in this role upon transitioning to Leidos, spurring him into his next role as the Chief of Business Development and Strategy.

In 2018, Mr. Fasano assumed the role of President of Leidos Defense Group, where he became most recognizable as an award-winning executive. Finally, in January 2024, he became Leidos’ Chief Growth Officer.