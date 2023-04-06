Leidos’ Gerry Fasano Receives 2023 Wash100 Award

Leidos President of Defense Gerry Fasano accepted his 2023 Wash100 Award from Executive Mosaic CEO and Wash100 Founder Jim Garrettson at a recent visit to Leidos headquarters.

The Wash100 is the annual compilation of who the EM voting body discerns as the leading talents in the government contracting market and adjacent spaces. Winners are picked for exceptional leadership, innovation, vision and reliability, among other factors, as well as their bankability for future success. Among past winners are some of the most recognizable names in the game, as well as the hidden gems and quieter change-makers who have no less of an impact.

Fasano won the distinction — his fourth consecutive — for his persistent efforts to help support national defense objectives through projects like a Defense Information Systems Agency contract to merge and streamline information technology architectures throughout 22 Fourth Estate agencies. Additionally, Leidos is slated to aid in the Department of Defense’s command, control, computers, communications, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance functions via an October 2022-announced contract.

Read our full breakdown of Fasano’s qualifications and accomplishments at ExecutiveBiz here .

There’s still time to have a say in the winner of the 2023 Wash100 popular vote contest! Everyone gets 10 votes before voting closes April 28. Visit Wash100.com now to participate.