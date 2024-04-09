Leidos’ Thomas Bell & DOD’s William LaPlante Gain 2024 Wash100 Awards for Inspired Leadership

Executive Mosaic on Tuesday spotlighted two exceptional leaders — Leidos CEO Thomas Bell and Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment William LaPlante — in recognition of their 2024 Wash100 Award wins.

Wash100 returned for its 11th run this year, continuing a long-lasting legacy of honoring the most admirable leaders in the government contracting industry. Recipients of the Wash100 Award are executives who have woven their ideas into the fabric of the GovCon space through notable past accomplishments and potential to shape the future of the field.

Bell is a first-time Wash100 Award awardee. He took command of Leidos in February 2023, and his transformative leadership tactics are what earned him a spot in the ranks. Just months after assuming his new role, he declared a new vision for the company, which he called “North Star,” and his strategy has demonstrated immense success. Read his full profile here .

LaPlante claimed his third Wash100 Award this year for guiding the Department of Defense’s acquisition efforts. In 2023, his forward-thinking approach to acquisition led to the creation of a Biodefense Posture Review and numerous developments in weapons production. He has also dedicated himself to promoting collaboration with the defense industrial base and took numerous steps to foster these relationships last year. Click here to read his full profile.