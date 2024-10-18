NASA Forms Team to Review Mars Sample Return Program

NASA has formed a new strategy review team tasked with evaluating potential architecture changes to the Mars Sample Return Program, an initiative to bring scientifically selected samples from Mars to Earth with the goal of understanding the planet further.

The agency said Wednesday the new team will evaluate 11 design studies proposing methods of bringing the samples to Earth in the 2030s. These NASA-commissioned studies will aim for lower costs and higher efficiency with zero risks and mission complexity.

The team will furnish NASA with a report by the end of 2024 giving its recommendation on a primary architecture for a complete mission design, along with estimated expenses and schedule.

Former NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine , a former recipient of the Wash100 Award , will lead the Mars Sample Return Strategy Review team while David Mitchell , chief program management officer at NASA Headquarters, will head the NASA Analysis Team.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson , a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, said the Mars Sample Return is vital to plans to launch a rocket off the planet and return safely to Earth.

“It is critical that Mars Sample Return is done in a cost-effective and efficient way, and we look forward to learning the recommendations from the strategy review team to achieve our goals for the benefit of humanity,” said the former senator.