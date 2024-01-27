Wyn Elder, Managing Director, Global & US Public Sector of Box, Panel Moderator at POC-10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Want to know the latest and most profound insights into harnessing cutting-edge tech for enhancing military efforts? Register here to be a part of POC’s 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit.

The boom of technology enabled the United States Armed Forces to utilize digital solutions to enhance workflow, data security, and cloud migration processes. Behind the development of cutting-edge tech solutions are visionaries, such as Retired Colonel Wyn Elder, who are dedicated to meeting customer requirements and defending the nation through sophisticated means.

Get to know more about Wyn Elder, Managing Director of Global & US Public Sector of Box, in this article.

An Introduction to Wyn Elder

Wyn Elder has been the Managing Director of the Global and US Public Sector of Box since July 2021. He manages the go-to-market strategy for the company’s customers and partners in the Cloud Content Management division.

Part of Mr. Elder’s responsibilities is overseeing Box’s operations on revenue growth, product roadmap, strategy business development, and partnership and channel distribution.

Mr. Wyn Elder has over 20 years of experience working in the public and private sectors Throughout his career, he has developed several core competencies paramount to his current position and role as a panel speaker at the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit.

About Box

Box is a California-based cloud content management company aimed at revolutionizing secure connections among people, information, and applications. The company commits to meeting customers’ requirements and empowering them to establish secure filing.

Founded in 2005, Box has expanded its roster of products and services to cater to different technological needs. Today, the company offers solutions for content migration, document governance, security and encryption, threat mitigation, data privacy, and IT administration.

With nearly 20 years of serving the private and public sectors, Box has established strong partnerships with notable companies, such as The GAP, AstraZeneca, Proctor&Gamble (P&G), and General Electric. In addition to its partners in the United States, Box has collaborated with companies in Europe and Asia.

Wyn Elder’s Career Journey

Wyn Elder’s 20-year career encompasses different roles that enabled him to become a distinguished leader in technology development for the government. Listed below are his previous work experiences before entering Box:

Defense & National Security Innovation and Readiness Leader at Deloitte Consulting, from June 2018 to July 2021

Partner at the Defense Innovation Unit Experimental, from July 2017 to June 2018

Director of Strategic Initiatives & Business Development, Government, and Public Sector , from March 2016 to May 2018

Executive Assistant to the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff at The Joint Staff, from June 2014 to February 2016

Chief of Global Mobility Requirements at the United Air Force, from June 2008 to July 2009

A crucial component of Mr. Elder’s leadership background was his eight-year tenure at the United States Air Force (USAF). He enlisted in July 2004 and began his career as Special Assistant to the Commander of the US Joint Forces Command. Two years later, Wyn Elder became Commander of the 4th Airlift Squadron.

During his time in the Air Force, Mr. Elder served as Colonel at the Altus Air Force Base in Oklahoma. He retired in 2016, having concluded his active service by serving as the Senior Executive Assistant to the Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Wyn Elder, Panel Speaker at the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

The 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit is one of the must-attend events by the Potomac Officers Club (POC). A highlight of this prestigious conference is that it will feature 30+ big-league leaders in technology development and military defense strategy.

Wyn Elder will moderate the panel entitled "Unlocking Potential for R&D Results with AI." Mr. Elder will be joined by panel speakers Lisa Sanders and Stan Drozdetski.

