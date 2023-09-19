Aeyon’s Leaders, Founders, Execs: Who Are They? Aeyon is a recognized management and consulting firm in the government contracting field. The company’s management teams and executives comprise seasoned leaders who can establish transformational approaches, advanced operations procedures, and complete technological infrastructures.

Sunny Singh, President and Chief Executive Officer

Sunny Singh serves as the current Chief Executive Officer and President of Aeyon. As the CEO, Mr. Singh provides leadership and insights that benefit the company, such as creating strategic goals for the company’s growth and transformative solutions for the defense and civil sectors.

Mr. Singh has over 15 years of executive and leadership experience. He has been the President and CEO of Aeyon since 2018 and held the same position at Ace Moving & Storage, Inc. from 2007 to 2015. Besides his work with Aeyon, he is also a member of YPO, a global executive community. Because of his outstanding initiatives for diversity, Mr. Singh was recognized and received the Washington Business Journal 2022 Diversity in Business Awards.

Duane J. Piper, Chief Administrative Officer

Duane J. Piper works as the Chief Administrative Officer and closely works with top executives. Mr. Piper primarily fosters the company’s growth through executing strategic business strategies and maturing its operating infrastructure.

Mr. Piper contributes over 27 years of expertise working in the private sector. Some of his expertise include government contract pricing, growing talent, building industry relationships, organizational management, and human resource. Before joining the company, Dune was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force.

Jeff Pagano, Chief Financial Officer

Jeff Pagano is in charge of Aeyon’s finances as Chief Financial Officer. Under his purview, he oversees the company’s operation in accounting, financial planning, treasury, and tax. Mr. Pagano brings over 25 years of leadership and expertise in financial management. He has experience working with publicly traded, privately held, and high-growth companies that do business with the government.

Some companies he worked with are CFO Rising, S2 Analytical Solutions, MorganFranklin Consulting, and Network Access Solutions. Throughout his career, Jeff gained skills in corporate financial management, accounting, financial reporting, mergers and acquisitions, capital finance, and strategic planning and analysis.

Gary Turner, Chief Delivery Officer

Gary Turner has been the Chief Delivery Officer at Aeyon since 2021. Mr. Turner has a long history of working in various positions at the company, such as being Chief Operating Officer and Director of different Aeyon business segments. As a CDO, he oversees every aspect of customer-facing operations, including managing teams, ensuring happy customers, and expanding the business.

Gary is an effective communicator and leader with extensive experience in data analysis, business processes, and implementing process improvements. He has been an integral part of Aeyon’s success. During his time as COO, he managed and facilitated the performance growth of Sehlke, an Aeyon subsidiary, resulting in several awards.

Before joining Aeyon, Mr. Turner served the Department of Defense for over 28 years, including his 21-year Marine Corps service as a Financial Management Resource Officer. He is a graduate of BAS Marketing from Park University and AS Marketing from Hawaii Pacific University.

Pat Collins, Chief Growth Officer

Pat Collins is the current Chief Growth Officer at Aeyon. As a CGO, his primary work is to oversee strategic growth and business development. He worked as Chief Strategy Officer at Sehlke from 2018 until Aeyon acquired the consulting company in 2021. Pat began his professional life as an auditor before transitioning to the consultancy industry.

After running a successful small business, he helped other small and medium-sized government consulting firms expand. Mr. Collins holds a bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from Washington and Lee University. He is also a Certified Government Financial Manager from AGA.

Mark Hogenmiller, Chief Transformation Officer

Mark Hogenmiller is the Chief Transformation Officer at Aeyon. As CTO, he oversees the company’s strategic client efforts in technological advancement, digital transformation, and process optimization.

Mr. Hogenmiller has been with Aeyon for over nine years and started as VP for Defense Programs before getting his current position. He is a seasoned project and program manager with over three decades of expertise in areas such as delivering transformational initiatives and implementing new business models. Before Aeyon, Mark worked with prominent companies like ICF, Integrity Management Consulting, and KPMG. He also served in the U.S. Navy as a Supply Officer for over 20 years.

About Aeyon

Aeyon Company serves federal and civilian government entities with innovative business and management consultancy services. Its primary capabilities are data analytics, program management, and robotic process automation. The company’s priority is the success of its clientele mission while working with core principles, including integrity, service, excellence, and creativity.

Where is Aeyon’s headquarters located?

Aeyon’s headquarters is located at Westwood Center Drive in Vienna, Virginia, with more than 500 people working there.

What are the services of Aeyon?

Aeyon uses cutting-edge methods and digital transformation to serve vital national security and civilian sector customers. The company primarily delivers Mission Services, Data Management and Analytics, Financial Management, Engineering and Science, and Digital Transformation.

Who is the founder of Aeyon?

Sunny Singh, the company’s current Chief Executive President, established Aeyon in 2021. It was formed when Artlin Consulting and Sehlke Consulting merged.

