Aeyon CEO Sunny Singh Honored for Diversity Initiatives in 2022 Business Awards

Aeyon President and CEO Sunny Singh has been named an honoree of the Washington Business Journal 2022 Diversity in Business Awards.

The management consulting firm said Monday that the award, which dates back 15 years, has been extended to Singh in appreciation of his accomplishments as an executive of color in the Greater Washington area.

“The entrepreneurial spirit and professionalism of this group is inspiring, and it should serve to set an example for others in the Greater Washington minority business community to follow,” said Singh of his fellow honorees.

The 15th Annual Diversity in Business Awards will take place on March 24, 2022 in Washington, D.C, during which Singh will be recognized as part of its commemoration of workplace diversity and inclusion.

Aeyon came about as the result of a merger between data analytics and consulting provider Artlin Consulting and technology-empowered automation service company Sehlke Consulting, in September 2021.

Singh is a founder of the company as well as its CEO and previously served as CEO of Ace Moving and Storage, a partner of the Department of Defense.

He holds a masters in business administration from Ohio University and received executive education in leadership from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.