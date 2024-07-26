Navy Tests VLS Missile Cannister At-Sea Rearming Capability

Naval Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division has carried out a land-based demonstration of the Transferrable Rearming Mechanism, or TRAM.

The capability, which works to enable the reloading of missile canisters into MK 41 Vertical Launching Systems aboard U.S. Navy surface combatants while at sea, had been deemed a top priority by Secretary of the Navy and 2024 Wash100 awardee Carlos Del Toro, according to a news article posted Wednesday on the Navy website.

The land-based test involved the participation of Navy Expeditionary Logistics Support Group sailors as well as those aboard the Ticonderoga-class cruiser USS Chosin.

The test involved the use of real-time analytics and direct monitoring through instrumentation, making it possible to rapidly carry out assessments and modifications.

An at-sea test will follow. According to Ryan Hayleck, technical director for the Naval Sea Systems Command Technology Office and technical lead for the demonstration, TRAM will receive improvements based on the inputs sailors provide.

Hayleck went on to say that with the improvements, “TRAM will only get better and faster from here. I am very excited to take TRAM to sea.”

