Col. Fred Garcia Appointed Division Head at AFLCMC Cyber & Networks Directorate

Col. Fred Garcia II is the new head of the Enterprise Information Technology and Cyber Infrastructure Division within the Cyber and Networks Directorate of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, or AFLCMC.

The U.S. Air Force said Wednesday Garcia was named the successor to the retiring Col. Justin Collins during a July 19 ceremony at Hanscom Air Force Base. The new senior material leader will be leading a division under the AFLCMC directorate, which is responsible for developing IT and cyber capabilities for war-winning efforts and national defense.

Garcia brings years of experience as director of the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate. The Colorado native spearheaded a directorate responsible for developing and delivering advanced technology in the field of command, control, communications, computers, intelligence and cyber.

The new head’s experience, leadership abilities and dedication will “position the division well moving into the future,” according to Maj. Gen. Anthony Genatempo. The program executive officer for the Cyber and Networks Directorate said, “Col. Garcia has touched every aspect of Air Force leadership the service has to offer. He has not just been around the block but has defined the block.”