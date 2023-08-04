5 Top Government Contracts Won by Aeyon

Aeyon is a Virginia-based consulting company that specializes in supporting national security and civilian agencies with their missions through data analytics, financial management, and digital transformation. A portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, Aeyon focuses on creating transformation strategies, advanced processes, and comprehensive technologies for the Department of Defense and related civilian agencies. Know the latest and top government contracts won by Aeyon here.

NASA Awards Financial Support Services Contract

Date: December 2022

Contract type: Indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity with firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee task orders

Contract duration: 8 years (Two-year base period with three two-year option periods)

Contract amount: $517 million

Contracting activity: NASA

In December 2022, NASA awarded the NASA Financial Services Contract with an estimated amount of $517 million to MM Technologies (MMT), a joint venture partnership between MDW and MTS, Aeyon’s subsidiary. The NFSS contract, one of the Government Contracts Won by Aeyon, provides financial support and services at seven NASA research centers, including Agency’s Armstrong Flight Research Center (AFCR) in California, Glenn Research Center in Ohio, and Marshall Space Flight Center in Alabama.

Under the NFSS contract, Aeyon provides financial management consulting services supporting NASA’s missions, programs and projects. The contract expands Aeyon’s presence in the booming space industry and streamlines financial operations at NASA’s space centers.

U.S. Army Awards Project Manager Integrated Visual Augmentation System Contract

Date: February 2023

Contract duration: 5 years

Contract amount: $18.5 million

Contracting activity: U.S. Army

In February 2023, Aeyon won a contract award worth $18.5 million to create and introduce the latest robotic process automation (RPA) tools and improve existing bots for the office in charge of the U.S. Army’s Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) program. This award aims to improve the IVAS project with better technology, reduced costs, fast data access, and more efficient processes.

Under this contract, Aeyon automates and improves multiple processes and data-sharing for schedule, cost, cybersecurity and other performance activities linked to the Program Executive Office (PEO) Soldier’s Project Manager for IVAS, the Army’s campaign that innovates how soldiers fight and train using augmented reality.

Aeyon was a previous subcontractor on the military’s first IVAS contract in 2018, where the company’s technology helped government officials in that office to finish financial-related tasks from 12 hours to 2 minutes.

U.S. Air Force in Europe-Air Forces Africa Seeks Support for Advisory and Assistance Services

Date: March 2023

Contract type: Multiple-award, indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract

Contract duration: 7 years (five-year base period with two option years)

Contract amount: $995,000,000

Contracting activity: Air Force Installation Contracting Command

In March 2023, Aeyon was one of the nine companies that won a contract with a ceiling value of $995 million for the U.S. Air Force’s advisory and assistance services. Under the contract, the companies compete for task orders to meet training, intelligence, and engineering demands.

This also provides technical and analytical support for USAFE-AFAFRICA’s policy development, administration and system operations in the United Kingdom, Germany, and other locations. The contract’s expected completion date is by March 2030.

Department of the Navy Selects Aeyon for Its Financial Improvement Program

Date: April 2022

Contract type: Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, multiple-award contract

Contract duration: 5 years

Contract amount: $1 billion

Contracting activity: Department of the Navy

In April 2022, Aeyon Company was awarded a contract estimated at $1 billion. This contract holds Aeyon responsible for task orders, including systems consolidation, modernization, financial data environments, and audit remediation.

These services support the Department of the Navy’s Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation (FIAR) Program, mainly performed in the National Capital Region and partly at various facilities in the continental U.S. and other locations beyond the continental U.S.

Aeyon leverages its strong track record of helping Department of Defense agencies upgrade their outdated financial systems. During these upgrades, Aeyon’s team of experts use automation technology to clean and transfer data from the old system to a new one.

Marine Corps Awards System Integration Support Contract

Date: April 2022

Contract duration:

Contract amount: $31 million

Contracting activity: Marine Corps Forces Reserve

In April 2022, Aeyon secured an estimated $31 million contract to support the Defense Agencies Initiative systems integration of the Marine Corps Forces Reserve. DAI is a Defense Department’s initiative that modernizes financial management operations and improves decision-making processes for warfighter operations.

Under this contract, Aeyon assists with financial management, advisory services, audit support, and training applications by ensuring accurate financial and appropriation data, identifying critical issues, and maintaining the Manager’s Internal Control Program to meet federal requirements. Aeyon also implements regulatory and legal controls for approved budgets.

Brief History of Aeyon

In September 2021, a merger took place as Artlin Consulting rebranded and expanded its business scope. Enlightenment Capital and Sehlke Consulting joined to create Aeyon. The combination of these companies strengthened Aeyon’s capabilities in data management, automation, financial management, IT support services, and more. Aeyon benefited from Sehlke’s expertise in implementing specialized robotic process automation software tools for various business applications.