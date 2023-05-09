SOSi Wins Spot on $995M USAFE-AFAFRICA Award; Julian Setian Quoted

SOSi has secured a spot on a $995 million contract from the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa .

As an awardee, SOSi will compete for task orders under the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity advisory and assistance services-focused contract, the Reston, Virginia-based enterprise announced on Tuesday.

“As the prime contractor supporting USAFE’s Mission Partner Environment requirements and the U.S. Army’s largest provider of intelligence analytic services in Europe, we are proud to expand our support to critical DoD intelligence, cyber and engineering missions across Europe and Africa,” said Julian Setian , CEO of SOSi and a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

Task orders included in the contract will support a variety of training, engineering and intelligence demands in Europe and Africa.

This award follows SOSi’s October 2022 win of two $31.3 million task orders under a $385 million Air Force and Defense Information Systems Agency contract, for which the enterprise is currently delivering architecture and engineering services to USAFE and AFAFRICA.

Earlier, SOSi won a $17.5 million contract from the U.S. Central Command to maintain secure facilities at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida and Al Udeid Airbase in Doha, Qatar.