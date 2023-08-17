The top government contracts won by Altamira Technologies support customers across the Defense Department, Intelligence Community, and the U.S. National Security Market. The company’s track record of supporting customers within these critical markets enables it to provide innovative, mission-focused solutions to the most demanding problems over the years. program management

Altamira is a leading Virginia-based government contracting company. Founded in 1999, Altamira is a top open-source technology company that addresses complex national security challenges.

6 Top Government Contracts Won by Altamira Technologies

Altamira holds prime positions on multiyear, multi-use contract vehicles across several Department of Defense and Intelligence Community agencies.

U.S. Air Force’s NOVASTAR Contract

Contract award date: August 2022

Contract type: Indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity

Contract amount: $4.8 billion

Contracting activity: Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center

Contract duration: 10 years

In August 2022, Altamira Technologies was among the five companies that won the U.S. Air Force National Air and Space Intelligence Center’s (NASIC) $4.8 billion small-business set-aside contract. The awardees provide the agency with research, development, and software services across all NASIC activities for the Air Force, Department of Defense, and national intelligence efforts.

Known as NOVASTAR (National Air and Space Intelligence Center Scientific and Technical Intelligence Capability Support Services), this contract consolidates 20 previous intelligence analysis service contracts under fewer vendors.

U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II Contract Modification

Contract award date: September 2022

Contract type: Modification

Contracting activity: U.S. Air Force

Contract duration: 1 year

Altamira won the Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II (ATEP II) contract modification in September 2022, raising the contract’s amount from $960 million to $1.2 billion. Altamira continues sporting the National Air and Space Intelligence Center’s (NASIC) mission and the partnership formed since ATEP II’s inception in 2014. The one-year work extension was performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio and other locations.

U.S. Air Force’s Contract to Support GEOINT and MASINT Research and Development

Contract award date: August 2022

Contract type: Modification

Contracting activity: U.S. Air Force

Contract duration: 2 years

In August 2022, Altamira was awarded a contract modification worth $280 million to a previously awarded multiple-award IDIQ contract. The newly awarded contract supports the Advanced Technical Exploitation Program II for geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) research and development, measurement and signature intelligence (MASINT) research and development, GEOINT and MASINT operational production support, and other missions.

U.S. Air Force’s Concepts Development and Management Office Contract

Contract award date: July 2021

Contracting activity: U.S. Air Force

Contract duration: 5 years

Back in July 2021, Altamira Technologies won an estimated $36 million contract from the U.S. Air Force Concepts Development and Management Office. The Innovation Analytic Tradecraft Award supports the scientific and development analytic capability of the U.S. Air Force’s Concepts Development and Management Office. Altamira as a contractor has supported the office since 2016 through analytic tradecraft modernization and development and is best positioned to deliver the agency’s needs.

Space Force’s Space Mission Data Processing Contract

Contract award date: December 2020

Contracting activity: Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC)

Contract duration: 1 year

In December 2020, Altamira won an $8.5 million contract from the U.S. Space Force for its Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution (FORGE) Mission Data Processing Applications Provider (MDPAP). The Space Enterprise Consortium (SpEC) awarded the contract through an agile program management methodology.

Altamira received one out of three awards to create a prototype of the mission data processing capabilities, a vital element of a new ground control system supporting the current Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) and next-generation Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) missile warning satellite constellation. Altamira’s teammates for this project are Lockheed Martin, Stratagem, Toyon, CACI, and Spire Digital.