The top government contracts won by Akima, LLC are key to advancing federal missions involving construction, logistics, national security, information technology, engineering systems, and system application. Akima’s native origins empower the company to continuously develop products and services.

Outlined below are the prime government contracts won by Akima, LLC and their significant contributions to defense, air force, and energy missions.

Akima and Amentum JV Secured U.S. Air Force Contract for Oklahoma Air Force Base Operation and Management Services

Contracting activity: U.S. Air Force (USAF)

Value: $334 million

Contract date: December 8, 2022

In December 8, 2022, the USAF tapped into Akima Range Readiness Operations (ARRO) to complete the Civil Engineering Services-Operations Management (CESOM) contract for the Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The CESOM contract is the U.S. Air Force’s largest facility operations and management contract to date.

Under the $334 million contract, ARRO will provide responsive installation and support services that encompass natural and human-built infrastructure at the Tinker Air Force Base. Additionally, CESOM entails supervising over 400 employees as it deploys continuous modernization and enhancement operations that bolster the air base’s installation operations, supply chain management, and warfighting expeditionary capabilities.

Akima Range Readiness Operations is a joint venture between Amentum and RiverTech, an Akima LLC subsidiary. ARRO will integrate its expert civil engineering and operations management capabilities to complete CESOM orders by 2029.

Akima Intra-Data Won Contract Line-item Numbers Deal for Keesler Air Force Base Operation Support

Contracting activity: U.S. Air Force

Akima Intra-Data (AID) achieved a milestone on June 12, 2023, when it landed a contract with the U.S. Air Force to deliver base operations support for the Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi, Mississippi. As an Akima LLC subsidiary, it specializes in a wide range of base operations and logistics capabilities aimed at ensuring smooth processes and secure warehouse storage.

AID was awarded $199.8 million to perform management and engineering services to maintain the training installation for the 81st Training Wing at Keesler Air Force Base. The subsidiary is tasked to complete the contract orders by 2030. Scott Rauer, President of Akima’s Facilities Solution Group, highlighted that this contract award demonstrates Akima’s decades of expertise in providing advanced aerospace solutions and the confidence and trust the USAF has in Akima.

Akima TrueStone Won Tobyhanna Army Depot Maintenance Support Contract

Contracting activity: U.S. Army

Value: $194 million

Contract date: March 30, 2023

TrueStone, an Akima LLC company dedicated to enabling customers to achieve sustainable business success and superior project results, made a breakthrough when it landed the U.S. Army’s depot maintenance support contract for the Tobyhanna Depot on March 30, 2023. With potential contract funds of $194 million, Akima TrueStone was tasked with providing logistics and engineering technician services to the Army’s Tobyhanna Depot.

Through this agreement, TrueStone will be enhancing the branch depot’s capacity to provide excellent logistics support for C5ISR systems within the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Tobyhanna Depot is the DoD’s largest full-service electronics maintenance facility. Akima TrueStone is tasked with completing the contract requirements by 2028.

Akima Aperture Secured an I.T. and Engineering Services Contract for the Navy’s Programmatic Engineering Logistics Support Incubator Program

Contracting activity: Naval Information Warfare Center

Value: $114 million

Contract type: Multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ)

Contract date: March 2, 2021

On March 2, 2021, the Naval Information Warfare Center awarded Akima Aperture a multiple-award IDIQ contract to support its Programmatic Engineering Logistics Support Incubator program. Under the contract valued at $114 million, the Akima subsidiary will provide various engineering and information technology services to enhance the Department of Navy’s Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic.

Add to that, Akima Aperture has to compete for individual task orders within the order period of five years. Akima Aperture is the subsidiary responsible for delivering trusted maritime engineering solutions suitable for various portfolios of the DoD. The company’s offerings include supporting legacy environments, building future systems, and modernizing C5ISR operations for mission experts.

Akima Infrastructure Services Landed Staff Augmentation Contract to Support the Department of Energy Y-12 National Security Complex

Contracting activity: Consolidated Nuclear Security

Value: $63 million

Contract date: October 27, 2022

Akima Infrastructure Services (AIS), an Akima LLC subsidiary, secured a contract from Consolidated Nuclear Security to support the Department of Energy’s (DoE) staff augmentation program on December 19, 2022. With a contract value of $63 million, the Akima subsidiary was tasked with providing engineering capabilities and professional and technical services to address the energy department’s program needs.

The efforts will cover two of DoE’s facilities–notably the Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas, and the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee–vital for the management of the U.S. nuclear supply, storage and dismantlement of nuclear assets, and reduction of global nuclear threats.

Akima Infrastructure Services’ prime objective is to direct flexible, affordable, and high-quality distributed learning platforms befitting the needs of military and civilian organizations. AIS and its partners, Strata-G LLC and the Pinnacle Specialty Group, are bound to complete the contract’s terms and task orders by 2025.

Akima RiverTech Landed Ninth Air Force Management and Integration Services Contract

Contracting activity: USAF Ninth Air Force

Value: $11 million

Contract type: OASIS Small Business Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity Pool 1

Contract date: July 26, 2023

Akima RiverTech marked a significant milestone when it secured a contract for delivering management and integration services to the USAF’s Ninth Air Force on July 26, 2023. The contract has a potential total contract value of $11 million and an order period of five years.

Under the contract, RiverTech will perform training, operational management, systems engineering, integration services, and global force management capabilities suitable for the U.S. Central Command requirements. Added to that, the Akima subsidiary will support the Joint Data Network by implementing direct, strategic operational planning support and facilitating operational planning for intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, and electronic warfare missions.

RiverTech is an Akima company focused on implementing enterprise IT services that enable mission success, communications dominance, and superior command and control of forces across the globe.

Akima LLC is an Alaska Native Corporation focused on delivering cutting-edge solutions befitting customers’ missions and Iñupiat shareholders’ interests. The company’s portfolio includes services encompassing construction, information technology, aerospace solutions, protective services, systems engineering, furniture and equipment, and facilities and logistics management.

Akima LLC is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia, with satellite offices located in various countries worldwide. The company currently employs over 9,500 employees empowered to support critical customer missions.

Akima LLC spearheads more than 20 companies specializing in various offerings suitable for the federal government. Some of the notable subsidiaries operating under Akima include Akima Intra-Data, Akima Aperture, Akima Construction Services, Akima TrueStone, and Akima RiverTech.

Akima is considered as the largest and also the fastest-growing among the subsidiaries of the native Alaskan corporation, NANA. It aims to foster a world that is safe, sustainable, efficient, and consistent with Iñupiat values. These values stemmed from the way of life and beliefs of the Iñupiat, the indigenous people that inhabit several Alaskan villages.

Above all, the prime objective of Akima LLC is to extend its expertise and dynamic portfolio to provide solutions and products to customers promptly and to cater to their mission requirements.

Through the top government contracts Akima has won, crucial national missions are advanced forward, superior outcomes are achieved, and the security, safety, and wellness of the nation and native communities are established.