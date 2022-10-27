Akima Infrastructure Services Receives $63M Award to Bolster Operations at Two DOE Nuclear Facilities

Akima Infrastructure Services, a subsidiary of Akima, has secured a potential four-year, $63 million, from Consolidated Nuclear Security, to enhance staff proficiency in engineering, professional and technical services for the Department of Energy.

The agreement covers two of the department’s facilities, the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee and its Pantex Plant in Amarillo, Texas, which are crucial in managing the U.S. nuclear supply, the Herndon, Virginia-based company announced on Thursday.

The Y-12 National Security Complex handles the production, surveillance, dismantlement and storage of nuclear assets. Additional operations at the facility are designed to reduce global nuclear threats by identifying, discarding and protecting nuclear material.

Duncan Greene, president of Akima’s Mission Systems, Engineering and Technology group commented on the company’s history of support for the DoE’s mission.

“This award from CNS will allow us to continue this partnership and provide the DOE with support to operate critical nuclear security facilities effectively and efficiently,” he stated.

Akima received this award under the CNS Engineering Professional and Technical Basic Ordering Agreement through the DOE Integrated Contractor Purchasing team to consolidate procurement processes and reduce the cost of ownership for the department’s contractors.

Consolidated Nuclear Security is composed of various member companies within the realm of government contracting. The organization works to reinforce the efforts of the National Nuclear Security Administration.