BAE Systems, Kongsberg Unveil Situational Awareness Tool

BAE Systems has partnered with Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace to introduce a new situational awareness tool intended to enhance threat response of warfighters on the battlefield.

BAE Systems said Wednesday the Integrated Combat Solution allows combat vehicles to transmit critical information such as video streams, metadata, target data and slew-to-cue commands during missions. These capabilities enable warfighters in the field to respond quickly to potential threats.

Under the agreement, Kongsberg will develop the ICS tool while BAE Systems will integrate it into the fleet of combat vehicles of the U.S. Army and Marine Corps. The collaboration will also cover support for technology advancements throughout the product lifecycles. This includes developing advanced capabilities to keep up with the emerging technologies in the field of warfare.

The ICS utilizes an open-systems approach for seamless integration on any battlefield platform with a weapon system and built-in sensors, enhancing troop safety and survivability.

In addition, the tool’s integrated network enables it to link the sensors on different battlefield assets together. With this feature, users can control weapon stations, turrets, jammers and other effectors from a single interface inside the vehicle.

Andy Corea , vice president and general manager of combat mission systems at BAE Systems, stressing the importance of fast and seamless dissemination of information on the field, stated, “The combined talents of Kongsberg’s innovation and expertise in remote weapon systems and our lead systems integration capability provides the warfighter the opportunity to obtain fully integrated enhanced combat capability — helping them stay aware and unmatched in battle.”