Top Government Contracts Won by Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc.

The U.S. Army Awarded Airbus U.S. Space & Defense Inc. a Follow-on CLS Contract for UH-72A and UH-72B Lakota

Contracting activity: U.S. Army

U.S. Army Contract type: Modification to contract

Modification to contract Value: $1.5 billion

$1.5 billion Contract date: May 2022

The U.S. Army awarded Airbus U.S. Space & Defense a follow-on contract for Contractor Logistics Support (CLS). The agreement outlined providing spare parts, materials, and engineering solutions for the UH-72A and UH-72B Lakota fleet, including 482 utility and training helicopters. Lakota’s CLS spanned a base period of six months and an option period of 4.5 years.

Under the $1.5 billion contract, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense supported 67 Lakota sites worldwide, covering the National Guard bases across 43 states and Fort Rucker in Alabama. The Lakota platform is one of the most affordable twin-engine helicopters of the U.S. Army, equipped with a modern glass cockpit, flight control, and navigation systems.

The UH-72A Lakota fleet has supplied the Army with exceptional product and support services for nearly two decades. It has propelled the military’s aircraft capabilities and has been pivotal in counter-drug missions along the Southwest border. Meanwhile, UH-72B Lakota has received support for its management from 40% of U.S. military veterans.

ACC Finalized a Contract Modification for UH-72 Lakota Fleet’s Logistics and Engineering Services

Contracting activity: Army Contracting Command

Army Contracting Command Contract type: Modification to contract

Modification to contract Value: $297.5 million

$297.5 million Contract date: December 8, 2022

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc. was awarded the third modification for logistics support and engineering services for the UH-72 Lakota. The contract performance commenced in Grand Prairie, Texas, through the expected completion date of December 31, 2023. Funds came from the Fiscal 2023 operation and maintenance (Army) funds, with $76.4 million obligated at the time of the award.

The initial contract awarded for the UH-72 Lakota helicopter contractor, amounting to $14.8 million, was finalized on May 20, 2022. The estimated completion time was set for December 31, 2026, with the funding coming from the fiscal 2022 fixed-firm-price funds. Subsequent contract modifications include:

On September 27, 2022, the contractor was awarded an $8.4 million contract modification with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2026.

On November 16, 2022, the contractor secured another contract modification worth $42.6 million, with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2022.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command was the contracting activity for all the contract modifications. In contrast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers served as the contracting activity for the initial firm-fixed-price basis contract.

ACC Extended Airbus U.S. Space & Defense’s Contract to Provide Various Support Services to the UH-72 Lakota

Contracting activity: Army Contracting Command

Army Contracting Command Contract type: Modification to contract

Modification to contract Value: $119.8 million

$119.8 million Contract date: June 7, 2021

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense secured the fifth contract modification to a firm-fixed-price award for contractor logistics support to the UH-72 Lakota helicopter fleet. The contract extension tasked the company to continue CLS for another year. Work performance commenced in Grand Prairie, Texas, with an estimated completion date of June 30, 2022.

Earlier contracts were awarded to Airbus Helicopters, Inc., prior to the establishment of the current business unit. The earliest contract awarded for this project, worth $17.4 million, was dated December 19, 2017. It stipulates parts, support, and sustainment work for the Army’s U-72 helicopters, including program management, engineering, cybersecurity, logistics, and other contractor services.

Subsequent contract modifications were contracted for various logistics support related to the UH-72 Lakota fleet. The follow-on contracts included:

On February 1, 2017, Airbus Helicopters finalized a $25.3 million contract modification with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2017.

On March 6, 2017, the global aviation enterprise was awarded another follow-on contract, amounting to $15.6 million, through the estimated completion date of December 31, 2017.

On July 12, 2017, the helicopter manufacturing company secured the third modification to the existing contract, worth $35.2 million, with an estimated completion date of December 31, 2017.

On August 21, 2017, the contractor won the final contract modification as Airbus Helicopters Inc., worth $34.5 million, with work commencing through April 30, 2018.

The U.S. Army Contracting Command has been the contracting activity for all contracts and modifications regarding the CLS project for the UH-72 Lakota helicopter fleet.

NRO CSPO Worked With Airbus U.S. Space & Defense for Data Evaluation Duties of Synthetic Aperture Radar

Contracting activity: The Commercial Systems Program Office of the National Reconnaissance Office

The Commercial Systems Program Office of the National Reconnaissance Office Contract type: Study contract

Study contract Contract date: January 20, 2022

The Commercial Systems Program Office of the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO CSPO) collaborated with Airbus U.S. Space & Defense to conduct data evaluation of Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) for potential applications in national security, defense, and space. The partnership leveraged the contractor’s knowledge and experience in commercial SAR for the defense sector.

Work elements under the study contract included modeling, simulation, demonstrations, and mission use validation. The primary objective of the study contract was to provide world-class SAR data to warfighter capabilities of the U.S. Aside from Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, the NRO CSPO also contracted four different contractors, such as Capella Space, Iceye U.S., PredaSAR, and Umbra.

Synthetic Aperture Radar works by bouncing the microwave radar signal off the Earth’s surface to map its physical properties. Although the federal government is the leading user of SAR imagery in monitoring targets and activities on the ground, industries depending on agriculture, energy, finance, and construction also take advantage of images of the Earth’s surface.

SDA and Northrop Grumman Secured a Contract to Supply 42 Satellite Platforms and Support Services

Contracting activity: Space Development Agency

Space Development Agency Contract date: July 5, 2022

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense works with Northrop Grumman to provide 42 satellite platforms and a range of assembly, integration, and test (AI&T), launch, and space vehicle commissioning support services. The contract was secured to satisfy the requirements of the U.S. Space Development Agency’s Tranche 1 Transport Layer prototype constellation (T1TL) award.

Finalizing the T1TL award was pivotal to SDA’s National Defense Space Architecture, serving as the backbone of its defense applications that boosted low-latency military data and worldwide connectivity. Airbus U.S. Space & Defense’s contractor work underscored its commitment to developing and delivering critical technologies for the United States warfighter portfolio.

For this T1TL award, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense took advantage of its experience designing adaptable spacecraft platforms. The company also utilized Airbus OneWeb Satellites and other ventures to develop required satellite platforms under the award for Northrop Grumman and the SDA.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Airbus U.S. Space & Defense, Inc.?

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense is one of the leading government contractors and partners of satellites, geospatial intelligence, cyber communications, space exploration missions, unmanned aerial systems, military helicopters, and other aviation-focused products and solutions. The company anchors on over 50 years of commitment from its parent company, helping the federal government achieve mission success and support to people and communities.

Although Airbus U.S. Space & Defense was officially established as a new business unit in 2020, its predecessor divisions, including Airbus Defense & Space and Airbus Helicopters, have been a long-time supplier and partner to the U.S. government. They have nurtured excellent government relations, particularly for agencies such as NASA, DARPA, NGA, and other service branches.

What are the products and services of Airbus U.S. Space & Defense?

As a part of one of the largest global aviation companies, Airbus U.S. Space & Defense holds a diverse portfolio of products and services related to aerospace and cyberspace. Here’s a list of the notable solutions offered by the contractor:

Military helicopters : UH-72 Lakota, AH-125 and MH-125 Ares, and MH-65 Dolphin

: UH-72 Lakota, AH-125 and MH-125 Ares, and MH-65 Dolphin Military aircraft: A400M, C295, C212, MRO, Unmanned aerial systems

A400M, C295, C212, MRO, Unmanned aerial systems Communications & Intelligence: ECTOCRYP Black, Laser Communication, RCT 4.0M, AGNET, TETRAPOL, TETRA, GEOINT, MOTAC NG

ECTOCRYP Black, Laser Communication, RCT 4.0M, AGNET, TETRAPOL, TETRA, GEOINT, MOTAC NG Space: LEO Constellations, Small Satellite Manufacturing, Moon 2024 and Beyond, LEO Human Spaceflight & Commercialization

Where is Airbus U.S. Space & Defense headquarters located?

Airbus U.S. Space & Defense headquarters is based in Arlington, Virginia. The enterprise’s parent company has a significant presence in over 180 locations across Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The global headquarters is located in Blagnac, France.

