Space Force Wraps Up Factory Confidence Tests of 2 Military Satcom Payloads for EPS-Recapitalization Program

The U.S. Space Force has completed factory confidence testing, or FCT, for two extremely high frequency military satellite communications payloads under its Enhanced Polar System-Recapitalization program .

The tests were completed in collaboration with Space Norway in March and April at Northrop Grumman ‘s facility in Dulles, Virginia, the Space Systems Command said Tuesday.

With the successful conclusion of this phase, SSC demonstrated that the MILSATCOM payloads satisfy all technical requirements and are prepared to support the EPS-R program’s launch window at Vandenberg Space Force Base in California in mid-July.

The EPS-R program seeks to deliver secure communications capabilities to North Polar users and supports the National Defense Strategy’s integrated deterrence objectives.

Space Norway procured the two host space vehicles and launch services as part of its Arctic Satellite Broadband Mission.

According to the SSC, the spacecraft will host Ka-band payloads for ViaSat and X-band payloads for the Norwegian military.