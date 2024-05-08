Army to Tighten Access to Cloud-Based Collaboration Tools

The U.S. Army has implemented new changes to access protocols for Army 365 services, the service branch’s suite of collaboration and document-sharing tools, in a move aimed at improving the security of sensitive information against digital threats, DVIDS reported Tuesday.

Beginning June 1, the Network Enterprise Technology Command will block access to all Army 365 services through commercial networks and exceptions to this access block will be granted by designated authorities on a very limited basis.

Users who need to access the services can submit exception requests through the designated portal.

In preparation for the access block protocol, the Army encourages users to transition to more secure alternatives such as Azure Virtual Desktop, or AVD, and Hypori to access Army 365 applications such as Webmail, Teams, SharePoint Online and OneDrive.

Hypori is a virtual machine that uses MobileConnect and EAMS-A for authentication and is accessible through the Hypori Halo and Mobile Connect applications.

AVD has enhanced security features including common access card login and S/MIME encryption.