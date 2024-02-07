Steve Escaravage of Booz Allen Hamilton: An Innovator’s Success Story

Steve Escaravage is the Executive Vice President of Booz Allen Hamilton’s artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics practice business segment. His illustrious work experience in the defense and consulting contractor company and contributions to the industry earned him a spot among the foremost AI leaders.

One of the highlights of Mr. Escaravage’s career is his Wash100 accolades. In 2024, he was among the executives spotlighted for the Wash100 awards.

Get to know more about Steve Escatavage and his journey to becoming one of the top AI leaders.

Steve Escaravage: Who is he?

Steven Escaravage, or Steve among colleagues, joined Booz Allen Hamilton in 2000. He spent over 20 years honing his expertise in the government contracting industry.

Mr. Escaravage assumed the role of Executive Vice President in April 2022. He leads the company’s strategic innovation strategies and ensures initiatives are delivered across all markets.

A distinguished AI leader, Steve Escaravage oversees Booz Allen’s AI technologies, applications, and research and development operations. For two decades, he has expanded his portfolio to include cognitive automation, edge artificial intelligence, quantum information science, and adversarial machine learning.

Steve Escaravage’s AI Leadership Background at Booz Allen

During his career at Booz Allen Hamilton, Steve Escaravage has actively contributed to its defense, energy, health, commercial, and international business. Before becoming the EVP, he took over the defense analytics segment, catering to clients from the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center and the Department of Defense (DoD).

Outside of his work at Booz Allen Hamilton, Mr. Escaravage is an ardent researcher of AI initiatives and innovations. Since 2020, he and his team have presented over 20 papers in prestigious AI forums.

With his commitment to implementing responsible AI, Steve Escaravage is actively involved in multiple boards of directors focused on new technologies. He is currently the Treasurer for the Special Olympics Virginia Board of Directors and a member of the Latent AI and Kumanu Boards of Directors.

Steve Escaravage graduated from Rutgers University with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and took his Master of Arts in Operations Research at George Mason University.

Steve Escaravage: AI Trailblazer and Three-time Wash100 Winner

Steve Escaravage won his first Wash100 award in 2022. Executive Mosaic (EM) granted this prestigious accolade to the Booz Allen Hamilton executive for overseeing AI technology development and propelling new capabilities for AI superiority in the digital battlefield.

In 2023, Mr. Escaravage garnered his second Wash100 recognition for advocating the responsible use and integration of AI frameworks into defense and military operations. Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson highlighted, “Steve continues to energize Booz Allen’s preeminent ability to weave their solutions in and out of government’s mission.” That same year, EM named Steve Escaravage to lead its 4×24 Artificial Intelligence Group.

As an ardent champion of revolutionizing artificial intelligence and advocating its responsible and humane use, Steve Escaravage is slated for his third Wash100 award in 2024. EM has chosen him for his command of Booz Allen’s AI investments for defending the nation with AI.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton is an international government and military contractor specializing in intelligence, defense, health, energy, analytics, cyber, engineering, and digital solutions. The company is headquartered in McLean, Virginia, and employs over 32,000 experts passionate about transforming markets, communities, and the world.

As a prime government contractor, Booz Allen Hamilton has been paramount to federal initiatives—from bolstering public health and military solutions to extending R&D initiatives to address intelligence challenges.

Booz Allen Hamilton’s commitment to “transforming tomorrow with today’s most advanced technology” earned it a place on GovConWire’s list of top contractors that defined 2023.

