Booz Allen Joins Forces with C3 AI to Accelerate Public Sector AI Implementation; Steve Escaravage Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton and C3 AI have teamed up to offer enterprise artificial intelligence services to the federal government.

The alliance aims to combine Booz Allen’s industry presence and C3 AI’s technology to address the unique needs of federal defense and civilian agencies and state and local governments, C3 AI announced from Redwood City, California on Thursday.

“An inflection point has occurred across the U.S. federal government enterprise where the benefit derived from leading commercial software products is noticeably increasing relative to the impact of bespoke solutions,” said Steve Escaravage , executive vice president of AI and analytics at Booz Allen and a Wash100 Award winner.

Within the partnership, C3 AI will contribute its applications that accelerate digital transformation, including those centered around mission readiness, supply chain logistics and intelligence analysis as the two organizations jointly go to market with the platform.

Services to be delivered under the joint endeavor include providing consultation aid to assess areas of need, delivering AI products and establishing training programs to enable the swift implementation of these offerings. Booz Allen consultants will also participate in training surrounding the C3 AI platform to best support customers in implementing the technology.

“This strategic alliance between C3 AI and Booz Allen is about delivering solutions to the U.S. government that solves their most pressing issues and paves the path for a smooth and broad transition to digitally enabled agencies with improved national security, citizen services, and governmental efficiency,” said C3 AI Chairman and CEO Thomas Siebel .

The partnership extends Booz Allen’s recent efforts in developing AI technologies and expanding into that market. In November, the company launched its Helix Center for Innovation to highlight many of Booz Allen’s technology offerings. One of the center’s major features is the AI Adoption Studio, which utilizes gamification to immerse guests in the end-to-end AI lifecycle .