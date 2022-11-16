Booz Allen Launches the Helix Center for Innovation to Showcase Technology; Susan Penfield Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has opened a new space within the organization’s Washington, D.C. facility dedicated to showcasing its technology through a variety of methods.

The 9,422-square-foot Helix Center for Innovation includes over 30 demonstrations and activities to immerse clients in Booz Allen’s products, the McLean, Virginia-based company announced on Wednesday.

“The world is being transformed by the rise of technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), cyber, 5G, quantum, edge computing, and so many more. The Helix is the physical manifestation of our company’s VoLT (velocity, leadership, technology) growth strategy—leveraging emerging technology to speed solutioning against our clients’ most challenging mission needs,” said Booz Allen CTO and three-time Wash100 Award winner Susan Penfield .

Combining tangible and virtual elements, the space offers simulations, product and capability demonstrations, hands-on activations and interactive environments.

These include the AI Adoption Studio, which gamifies the end-to-end AI lifecycle, the Storytelling Rotunda, a 220 degree, floor-to ceiling screen that visualizes the potential of numerous technologies and the Digital Library, which allows clients to search through over 100 pieces of media focused on Booz Allen’s technology, values and people.

Initial, rotating demonstrations feature various technologies and highlights their uses. A simulated Special Missions event in the Digital Battlespace demonstrates how modern hardware and partner technologies combine to support informed military decision-making. Booz Allen’s AI factory, aiSSEMBLE is also presented to show how crucial technical enablers can accelerate AI projects and scale client services. Additionally, 5G gamification will be used to explain technology developed in the organization’s new 5G lab and its role in current mission challenges.

“The Helix is purposefully designed to explore the art of the possible while demystifying how emerging technologies can be applied to the U.S. government’s current and future challenges,” said Melissa Lazarofsky , director of the Helix.

She also noted the center’s goal of making technology more accessible and understandable for Booz Allen’s clients.

The Helix’s establishment follows multiple achievements for the organization this year, one of which was the launch of BrightLabs, which incubates, prototypes and stress-tests Booz Allen’s technology for enterprise integration.

Additionally, the company formed Booz Allen Ventures, a corporate venture capital department committed to investing in strategic dual-use, commercial technologies to support federal clients. The new division has already invested in Latent AI, Synthetaic and Reveal Technology, which will be showcased in the Helix.