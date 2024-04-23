Army Christens 1st Production Model of M10 Booker Combat Vehicle

The U.S. Army has christened the first production model of its M10 Booker combat vehicle, manufactured by General Dynamics’ land systems division, during a ceremony held at Aberdeen Proving Ground.

Over the next several months, the vehicle will undergo operational tests with the 82nd Airborne Division in preparation for the fielding of the first operational company of M10 Booker combat vehicles in 2025, the Army said Thursday.

“The Army is undertaking its most significant transformation in several decades to dominate in large-scale combat operations in a multidomain environment, and the M10 Booker is a crucial part of that transformation,” said Doug Bush, the assistant secretary of the Army for acquisition, logistics and technology and a previous Wash100 awardee.

Prior to its deployment, the M10 Booker will undergo testing to evaluate the vehicle’s reliability and maintainability in the field.

“We will also put the vehicle through production qualification and testing in desert, arctic, temperate and tropical conditions, challenging it with obstacles like gaps and walls to scale, and engaging it with real word threats to ensure its survivability,” said Maj. Gen. Glenn Dean, program executive officer for ground combat systems.

