GSA Advances OASIS+ Contract Program With New Website, Draft Ordering Guide

The General Services Administration’s Office of Professional Services and Human Capital Categories, also known as PSHC, has unveiled the first phase of its new website and draft ordering guide for the One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services Plus contract program, or OASIS+.

The new website is designed to provide information for procurers and sellers to facilitate their use of OASIS+, GSA said Thursday.

The site offers details about the scope, contract families and domain structure of the OASIS+ contract, guides on the acquisition process and links to resources, systems information, training and events. Additional content and improvements will be rolled out in the coming months to align with awards and post-award activities.

OASIS+ is a suite of multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with a five-year base period and a five-year option term and is designed to help federal agencies meet their procurement requirements for services-based solutions.

The OASIS+ contract scope is organized by domains, including management and advisory, research and development, technical and engineering, intelligence services and logistics.

The ordering guide offers details on how the OASIS+ contracts can be used to meet a wide variety of services requirements and provides an overview of task order issuance, including delegation of procurement authority, acquisition planning considerations and solicitation considerations.

PSHC said it will host a live virtual training on May 8 to provide an overview of the OASIS+ contract program and the first Delegation of Procurement Authority virtual training on May 29.