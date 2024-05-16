House Bill to Create AI Security Task Force at CISA

Reps. Troy Carter, D-La., and Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., have introduced legislation that would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency to establish a task force dedicated to addressing security and safety concerns posed by artificial intelligence.

The CISA Securing AI Task Force Act would direct the agency’s director to create a task force consisting of personnel across CISA divisions and offices to coordinate efforts and policies related to the secure design, development and deployment of AI technologies, Carter’s office said Tuesday.

Task force members will evaluate safety and security initiatives relevant to AI and advise key stakeholders on potential risks associated with new AI tools.

“This Task Force will enhance the safe and secure design, development, adoption, and deployment of AI across critical sectors by bringing together diverse expertise within CISA. As AI continues to evolve and integrate into our daily lives, this measure highlights our commitment to proactive risk mitigation and preparedness,” Carter and Thompson said in a joint statement.