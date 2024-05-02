KBR Secures NRL Recompete Contract for Facility Operations, Maintenance & Security Services; Byron Bright Quoted

KBR has received a contract from the U.S. Naval Research Laboratory to provide facility operations, maintenance and security services in Washington, D.C.

The $34 million recompete award will extend the range of KBR’s partnership with the agency to include staffing its visitor center and supporting cybersecurity needs at multiple campuses, KBR announced from Houston, Texas on Thursday.

“We are excited to remain a key player in maintaining secure facility operations and cybersecurity services for the NRL in the face of increased threats,” said Byron Bright , president of KBR’s federal arm and a 2024 Wash100 Award recipient.

KBR has held this contract for 35 years, a timeframe Bright said demonstrates the organization’s “expertise within the physical security and cybersecurity realms.”

The recompete will also cover maintenance and sustainment services at two controlled areas in the city, with retrofitting space for incoming tenants to support research being one major responsibility.

This award comes less than a month after KBR announced it had won contracts valued at over $450 million combined from various government customers to assist with space-focused projects . Work under these awards is expected to support applied research, data science, acquisition and many other areas.