Judi Dotson is a Two-Time Wash100 Award Recipient

Judi Dotson boasts over three decades of consulting experience in Booz Allen Hamilton. Currently serving as the company’s President of the Global Defense sector, she actively connects with clients and understands their challenges in providing bespoke solutions.

Consulting for the global defense sector has dealt with advances over the past few years, thanks to the contributions of trailblazers like Judi Dotson. She is a worthy awardee of the prestigious Wash100 award for two consecutive years—2023 and 2024. It’s a testament to her commitment to helping the federal government achieve its objectives of remaining a dominant defense force worldwide.

Judi Dotson: Charting the Course in GovCon Consulting

Judi Dotson coursed her way to become a prominent consulting leader in the government contracting (GovCon) ecosystem. Over three decades of experience have accelerated her capabilities in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and next-generation data solutions. She uses this arsenal of expertise to deliver growth in the agencies she has worked with.

Ms. Dotson primarily works with the Department of Defense in her current role. Holding a position that pivots around distinctive solutions for the federal government’s dominance in the ever-evolving defense landscape, her consulting services have delivered actionable results and transformative change in the DoD.

Judi Dotson: Second Wash100 Award for Commitment in GovCon Consulting

Judi Dotson is a second-time recipient of the prestigious Wash100 award. She joins the esteemed list of executives who have significantly contributed to improving existing systems and advancing future developments in the industries in which the government has notable interests.

Executive Mosaic (EM), the award-governing body behind the Wash100, recognizes the tenure of Judi Dotson in the GovCon consulting space, particularly in the defense and civilian markets. Jim Garrettson, the founder of Wash100, applauds Ms. Doton’s contributions to GovCon as extremely valuable, deeming it worthy of the Wash100 Award.

Here’s a rundown of the Booz Allen Hamilton’s executive’s Wash100 awards.

2023: Recognizing Consulting Service Leadership

In 2023, Judi Dotson landed her first Wash100 award for her three decades of demonstrated consulting service leadership. The award was bestowed following her promotion to lead Booz Allen Hamilton’s defense business, taking over three-time Wash100 awardee Karen Dahut.

Upon assuming office, one of Dotson’s main objectives was to help the company expand growth in the national security market by acquiring EverWatch. She also oversaw the HELworks business’ development of high-energy laser systems for the military.

“Combining Booz Allen’s mission experience and advanced technologies with EverWatch’s classified software development and analytics capabilities will help implement faster and more comprehensive solution delivery to help defense and intelligence agencies transform and stay ahead of threats,” Ms. Dotson said in the finalization of the deal.

2024: Continued Commitment to Global Defense Consulting

Judi Dotson is again recognized for her continued commitment to providing top-notch consulting services for Booz Allen Hamilton’s global defense sector. This has further solidified her position as a consulting trailblazer, testifying to her outstanding leadership, innovation, and reliability.

True to her leadership portfolio, Ms. Dotson is the leading executive for the popular vote ranking for the 2024 Wash100. Her high approval ratings from her colleagues in the government contracting industry aren’t a surprising feat, as she secured the bronze award in last year’s voting contest.

Judi Dotson: A Walkthrough of Career Progression in Consulting

As the President of the Global Defense Sector, Judi Dotson leads a diverse team with a deep understanding of the Department of Defense. It enables her office to provide functional expertise in a wide range of new-generation technologies, such as artificial intelligence, advanced analytics, digital services, software development, and more.

Previously, Ms. Dotson led Booz Allen’s National Security Sector, delivering innovative services that significantly impacted the national security missions across military, cyber, and mission markets. Her functional leadership in this role expanded the broader federal and commercial markets.

Earlier in her career at Booz Allen Hamilton, Judi Dotson cultivated work with Joint Combatant Commands (JCC), including the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), the Chief Information Officer (CIO), the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and the Combatant Commands.

These experiences, along with the expertise that Ms. Dotson has acquired in over three decades in the field, have nurtured her development of market strategies, leadership of contracting capture business activities, and the delivery of goals and objectives.

Judi Dotson completed her B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Maryland.

