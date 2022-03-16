EverWatch to Become Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Booz Allen; CEO John Hillen Quoted

Reston, Virginia-based government services company EverWatch will be acquired by Booz Allen Hamilton as a wholly owned arm of the firm.

The EverWatch team is expected to bolster Booz Allen’s artificial intelligence and cyber strategies and will report to National Security Sector President Judi Dotson when the deal closes at the close of the first quarter of the 2023 fiscal year, the firm said Wednesday.

“Booz Allen and EverWatch share a deep commitment to protecting our national interests with advanced technology, mission intimacy, and digital transformation,” commented John Hillen , EverWatch chief executive officer and a past recipient of the Wash100 Award .

Hillen continued that he believes the companies’ combined efforts will be of long-term service to the intelligence community and other government agencies.

Booz Allen retained Jefferies LLC. Legal advisors were Moore & Van Allen PLLC for EverWatch and King and Spalding LLC for Booz Allen. Meanwhile, EverWatch retained Baird as financial advisor for the acquisition process.

Baird is a major player in mergers and acquisitions, having completed 21 acquisitions in 2021, amounting to approximately $7.5 billion in aggregate value. It is stewarded by managing director Jean Stack , a 2022 Wash100 Award recipient and managing director John Song , a 2021 recipient of the same award .

Founded in 2017 as a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital, EverWatch designs and manufactures intelligent cybersecurity platforms implementing cloud, analytics, AI and machine learning and TechSIGINT. These approaches are said to complement Booz Allen’s arsenal of cyber operations, mission analytics and 5G capabilities.

“The combination with Booz Allen will further deepen innovation capabilities, accelerate our collective support of critical national security efforts, and enhance opportunities for EverWatch’s growing, skilled employee base,” said Devin Talbott , founder and managing partner of Enlightenment Capital.

Dotson added that the fusing of Booz Allen’s “mission experience” with EverWatch’s “classified software development and analytics capabilities” will be instrumental in helping the DOD anticipate future threats.