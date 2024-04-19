NOAA Selects 4 Contractors for Ground Processing Demonstrations

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has tapped Booz Allen Hamilton and three other contractors to perform research and demonstration of new technologies and novel concepts for ground processing in support of future operations of the National Environmental Satellite, Data and Information Service, or NESDIS.

NOAA said Tuesday it awarded over $3.46 million in Ground Processing Demonstration contracts to Axta Space, Booz Allen, Cognitive Space and KSAT for work with at least eight months of period of performance.

Studies and demonstrations from contractors are intended to assist NESDIS in evaluating innovative technologies for enhanced ground processing enterprise. The focus areas are constellation mission operation, next generation ground infrastructure and data processing and dissemination.

The NESDIS-administered Joint Ventures Partnerships program funds the GDP awards.