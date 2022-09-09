DHS Plans to Improve CX Efforts With New Hiring Initiative; Alejandro Mayorkas Quoted

The Department of Homeland Security is launching a large-scale recruitment initiative aimed at hiring technologists with backgrounds in product management and customer experience to help transform and modernize service delivery across the department.

DHS said Thursday the selected applicants will assist DHS agencies and offices in efforts to digitize services and reduce administrative burdens to improve access to government services and benefits.

Through the initiative, DHS plans to advance a range of customer experience efforts, including the Transportation Security Agency’s Mobile Driver’s Licenses program and the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ myUSCIS portal.

The hiring effort is in response to an executive order President Joe Biden signed in December 2021 to organize and improve the delivery of services across the federal government.

“Together, we can improve the customer experience for the millions of individuals with whom we interact every day, while advancing equity, protecting individuals’ rights and liberties, and increasing our openness, transparency, and accountability,” said Alejandro Mayorkas, secretary of DHS and a previous Wash100 Award winner.