President Biden Signs Executive Order on Improving Federal Customer Experience

President Biden has signed an executive order to enhance the federal customer experience by improving the delivery of government services to U.S. citizens.

The EO, titled Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government, directs federal government agencies to modernize programs, reduce administrative burdens and launch new online tools built to provide seamless and secure customer experience, the White House said Monday.

The order outlines 36 customer experience improvement commitments across 17 agencies to organize the delivery of services across the federal government. The goal is to create a cross-government service delivery process that aligns with specific customer life experiences where citizens need to interact with one or more agencies.

The Biden administration also identified 35 high-impact service providers in government that deliver large volumes of services to American citizens. These include programs and offices from agencies including the General Services Administration (GSA), the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and the Social Security Administration (SSA).

These agencies work to improve services provided to veterans, retirees, taxpayers, entrepreneurs, Medicare recipients and other individuals, businesses or organizations that interact with the federal government.