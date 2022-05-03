Executive Mosaic Unveils Air Force CIO Lauren Knausenberger as 2022 Wash100 Popular Vote Winner

Executive Mosaic is thrilled to name Lauren Knausenberger , chief information officer of the Department of the Air Force, as the winner of the 2022 Wash100 voting contest. EM, the industry-leader in forming connections between and reporting on the most prominent names in government contracting, government and related fields, has been compiling and celebrating the top 100 DMV executives annually for the last nine years.

Knausenberger now joins the esteemed company of prior-year popular vote winners Stacey Dixon , Deputy Director of National Intelligence and Scott McIntyre , CEO of Guidehouse. In a year of tough competition that netted north of 3,000 votes, Knausenberger received 1,100 nods to clinch her win.

It is Knausenberger’s second year of recognition among the Wash100. In 2021’s vote tally, she came in second behind Dixon.

The Air Force executive’s triumph and the widespread respect it signals is due to her career accomplishments supporting the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control endeavors through IT innovation and a continual openness to new technological strategies.

“It was an honor to be recognized with the Wash100 Award among such incredible colleagues,” Knausenberger commented via LinkedIn. “It warms my heart that so many people took the time to join in the fun for the popular vote and to see such a strong cyber showing in the top 10 with myself, Robert Skinner and Gen Nakasone, and our fearless leader Sec Austin, all finishing strong. Also, congrats to Tonya Wilkerson from NGA and industry members Clara Conti, Amy Gilliland, Mary Petryszyn, Phebe Novakovic, and Craig Abod for rounding out the top 10!”

Immediately flanking Knausenberger in the 2022 Wash100 vote rankings were Amy Gilliland , president of General Dynamics Information Technology and Clara Conti , vice president and general manager of public sector affairs at Red Hat, who tied for second place. Gilliland and Conti took in just 46 fewer votes each than Knausenberger.

Here are the final rankings of the top 10 Wash100 executives:

Executive Mosaic and its partners would like to thank every voter, reader and member of the GovCon community who followed along and participated in this year’s Wash100 rollout. This is a tradition that will continue proudly for years to come.

Be sure to visit Wash100.com to familiarize yourself with all of the worthy and ambitious candidates in the full list of 100 GovCon, government and industry leaders nominated in 2022. While browsing, you may also investigate every individual who has been recognized over the last near-decade.