Gen. Paul Nakasone Plans to Step Down as NSA Director, CYBERCOM Commander

Gen. Paul Nakasone , director of the National Security Agency and commander of the U.S. Cyber Command and a 2023 Wash100 awardee, has shared with his colleagues that he plans to step down from the dual-hatted role in the coming months, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

An individual informed on the matter said that Nakasone intends to depart from his positions in August or September, while others said the possible retirement of George Barnes , deputy director at NSA, may alter the general’s plans.

It was not clear whether Nakasone would retire or take on a new position within the Biden administration, according to multiple sources.

With Nakasone at the helm, NSA has improved its collaboration with Silicon Valley and CYBERCOM has advanced the “persistent engagement” and “defend forward” doctrines, the report said. Nakasone has served in these positions for over five years.

The current administration has not yet named a possible replacement for the NSA chief, but sources said Air Force Lt. Gen. Tim Haugh , deputy commander of CYBERCOM, has been included in the shortlist of names.