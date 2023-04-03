Executive Mosaic Celebrates 2023 Wash100 Award Winners Phebe Novakovic of General Dynamics & Doug Bush of US Army

Executive Mosaic brought General Dynamics Chairman and CEO Phebe Novakovic and Douglas Bush , assistant secretary of the U.S. Army for acquisition, logistics and technology, into the spotlight on Monday in recognition of their 2023 Wash100 Awards.

As a forward-looking accolade, the Wash100 is annually bestowed upon the top 100 executives of consequence in the government contracting sector. Each individual named to the elite list demonstrates outstanding leadership, innovation and vision and is well-positioned to shape the GovCon landscape in the coming year.

This year, Novakovic secured her ninth Wash100 Award, placing her in the top echelon of all Wash100 winners in the award’s 10-year history. The General Dynamics leader earned her spot on the Wash100 list for spearheading record-breaking backlog growth and aligning the company’s defense offerings to address evolving threats and priorities.

Bush earned his debut Wash100 Award this year for his role in spearheading technology innovation efforts within the Army and delivering critical support to Ukraine. Bush officially assumed his current position in February 2022, and throughout the past year, he has been “laser-focused” on program execution and performance in support of getting capabilities to warfighters more quickly.

