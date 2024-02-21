Schuyler Moore drives the innovation culture of the United States Central Command (USCENTCOM) as its first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Since coming into office in October 2022, she has been responsible for implementing new technologies, developing AI-based solutions, and driving innovation across the organization.

Boasting a remarkable resume with her inclusion in Forbes 30 Under 30 in 2021, CENTCOM’s Chief Technology Officer has been slated to receive prestigious awards, such as Wash100; it’s only a matter of when. Finally, in 2024, Moore received her first-ever Wash100 award, joining the distinguished list of top decision-makers in their respective fields.

This article unveils Schuyler Moore’s road to innovative leadership and career progression into her current role as CENTCOM’s CTO.

Getting to Know Schuyler Moore

Schuyler Moore has a comprehensive profile spanning defense, technology, aerospace, and data integration. In her early twenties, she was a teaching fellow at Harvard University, the institution where she completed her Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and Government in 2015. She left this career for a year to teach children in Afghanistan.

After completing university, Schuyler Moore joined Renaissance Strategic Advisors, an aerospace and consulting firm. She held the role of Senior Analyst, where she was mainly responsible for defense budget forecasting, new technologies, and emerging markets. This experience has advanced Moore’s subject matter expertise in defense technology.

In 2020, Moore earned a Master of Arts in Security Studies from Georgetown University, with a focus on technology and security. A year later, she was named among Forbes 30 Under 30, which further validated her contributions to the technology field.

Combining Schuyler Moore’s early exposure to global affairs with his academic background has seasoned her to become deeply involved in various government functions.

Schuyler Moore: Starting a career in the Department of Defense

Before starting her professional career, Schuyler Moore has built an array of credentials in the federal defense landscape. Upon joining the Department of Defense (DoD) in February 2019, she skillfully took over and quickly accelerated various projects of the Defense Innovation Board (DIB) as the Project Lead.

In that same year, Moore’s report about 5G technologies was showcased to the White House and Congress. This has been a step forward in her career and a huge leap to the military applications of AI, biotechnology, and cybersecurity. In 2020, Schuyler Moore was promoted to the Director of Science and Technology for the DIB.

After two years in the DIB, Schuyler Moore assumed the role of Senior Defense & Foreign Policy Advisor at the U.S. House of Representatives. She was part of the Armed Services Committee, where she wrote tech legislation for AI adoption and funding.

Before becoming USCENTCOM’s CTO, Schuyler Moore was the Chief Strategy Officer for Task Force 59, where she was responsible for unmanned systems and AI integration into the fleet operations of the United States Naval Forces Central Command. She secured over $20 million in funding to develop 59 models of robotics and AI tools.

Furthermore, Schuyler Moore joined the United States Navy Reserve as an Intelligence Officer in February 2021.

Also read: The Complete List of The U.S Army Ranks Insignia

Becoming the First-Ever Chief Technology Officer of USCENTCOM

Boasting a distinguished background in defense technologies, Schuyler Moore was among the strongest nominees amid the U.S. Central Command hiring a technology executive. In line with her innovation-focused leadership, she is precisely what CENTCOM needed to command the innovation efforts and manage its technology efforts.

In October 2022, Schuyler Moore became the first-ever Chief Technology Officer at USCENTCOM. She is responsible for all innovation programs of the agency’s headquarters, components, and subordinate units.

“I am honored by the opportunity and look forward to helping drive the rapid integration of disruptive technology, generating new concepts of technology use, and growing the Culture of Innovation across USCENTCOM,” Schuyler Moore said as her new position as the CENTCOM’s CTO was officially announced.

“Miss Moore brings an impressive resumé as a Forbes “30 Under 30″ selectee for technology, an analyst in the aerospace technology industry, and a technology advisor in data integration and defense acquisition trends,” USCENTCOM spokesman Colonel Joe Buccino remarked.

Schuyler Moore: Securing her first Wash100 Award in 2024

Schuyler Moore received her first-ever Wash100 recognition in 2024 for her monumental work transforming and modernizing the USCENTCOM. Over a short amount of time, she has created a formidable technological force that has taken the combatant command’s tech initiatives to new heights.

“Schuyler is leading CENTCOM’s monumental shift toward harnessing live data feeds for operations and decision advantage on the battlefield,” Executive Mosaic’s Chief Executive Officer and Wash100 Founder Jim Garrettson remarked.

A few of her most notable contributions include the introduction of new training exercises for service members’ AI usage. These exercises, called Scarlet Dragon Oasis and Falcon Oasis, push back a static view of software and are highly responsive to user feedback.

“We welcome Schuyler to the elite Wash100 class in recognition of her achievements and innovation,” CEO Jim Garrettson added.

About Wash100

Wash100 is a prestigious list of the top GovCon leaders in the U.S. federal and government contracting industries. The award was created by the lifelong friend of the industry, Jim Garrettson, in 2014 to recognize the significant contributions and impact of leading executives in the GovCon sector.

Read more: Who Are The US Allies: Understanding The Foreign Relations of the United States