Dr. William Casebeer, Director Of Artificial Intelligence And Machine Learning, Riverside Research

Meet Dr. William Casebeer, Riverside Research’s Director of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

Dr. William D. Casebeer, Ph.D., MA, leads the Open Innovation Center at Riverside Research as a Director. As the Director, he is in charge of AI and machine learning.

Dr. William Casebeer led a group of scientists and engineers from different fields at Riverside Research who worked on machine learning and artificial intelligence. Some of their main goals are to make progress in neuromorphic computing, adversarial AI, human-machine teaming, and object and activity recognition. These advances will give the Department of Defense and Intelligence Community new tools.

Educational Background

Dr. William Casebeer has broad academic achievements. Besides his bachelor’s degree, he holds a master’s and Ph.D. title. Let’s take a look at Dr. Casebeer’s educational attainments:

1987 – 1991: Bachelor of Science in Political Science and Government

1995 – 1996: Master of Arts in Philosophy

1998 – 2001: Doctor of Philosophy in Cognitive Science and Philosophy

2004 – 2006: Master of Arts in National Security Affairs at Naval Postgraduate School

Dr. William Casebeer: Moderator at the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Dr. William Casebeer: His Career Journey

Before becoming an executive at Riverside Research, Dr. William Casebeer served the government for decades. Let’s take a look at his career and leadership timeline.

2001 – 2003: Associate Professor of Philosophy at United States Air Force Academy

2006 – 2009: Chief, Eurasia Section, EUCOM Survey Division at NATO SHAPE

2009 – 2011: Deputy Head, W Dept (Warfighter and Technology Advancement) at Joint Warfare Analysis Center

2010 – 2014: Program Manager at DARPA

2014 – 2018: Senior Research Area Manager, Human Systems and Autonomy at Lockheed Martin

2018 – 2019: Director at Beyond Conflict International

2019 – 2020: Senior Director, Human-Machine Systems at Scientific Systems

2020 – Present: Director at Riverside Research

About Riverside Research

The mission of the nonprofit organization Riverside Research is to promote national security. The organization can create research-driven solutions and yield faster results with its nonprofit framework and collaborative innovation strategy.

Riverside Research’s core competencies include radar systems, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and system engineering and integration.