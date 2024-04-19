Air Force, DARPA Demo Machine Learning-Based Autonomy Using X62A VISTA Aircraft

The U.S. Air Force Test Pilot School and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency have demonstrated the capability of artificial intelligence algorithms to control the X-62A Variable In-Flight Stability Test Aircraft as part of DARPA’s Air Combat Evolution program.

The military branch and DARPA tested the AI-controlled X-62A VISTA aircraft against a manned F-16 plane in within-visual-range combat scenarios, also known as dogfighting, during a demonstration at Edwards Air Force Base in California, Air Force Materiel Command said Wednesday.

“It’s very easy to look at the X-62A ACE program and see it as under autonomous control, it can dogfight, but that misses the point. Dogfighting was the problem to solve so we could start testing autonomous artificial intelligence systems in the air. Every lesson we’re learning applies to every task you could give to an autonomous system,” said Bill Gray, the school’s chief test pilot.

The demonstration marks the first-ever use of machine learning-based autonomy in flight-critical platforms.

“The X-62A is an incredible platform, not just for research and advancing the state of tests, but also for preparing the next generation of test leaders,” said Col. James Valpiani, commandant of the Test Pilot School.

Aside from the Air Force, DARPA’s ACE program partners include Johns Hopkins University, MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Calspan, Cubic, EpiSci, Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works arm and Shield AI.