Rob Shriver Named OPM Acting Director

Rob Shriver, an experienced government executive, was tapped to serve as acting director of the Office of Personnel Management, where he previously worked as deputy director, according to his LinkedIn post.

He will temporarily take over the responsibilities of Kiran Ajuha, the outgoing OPM director whose departure was announced in mid-April.

Shriver, during the Obama administration, served as OPM’s deputy general counsel for policy from 2009 to 2012 and assistant director for national health care operations from 2012 to 2014. He led the development and implementation of several governmentwide initiatives like hiring process reform while serving as deputy general counsel, and spearheaded the establishment of the Multi-State Plan program, a new program under the Affordable Care Act, during his time as assistant director.

Before returning to OPM in 2021, Shriver worked as director of marketplace innovation, policy and operations, as well as interim chief information officer at DC Health Benefit Exchange, and as vice president of business development at IdeaCrew.

He kickstarted his career at the National Treasury Employees Union, litigating cases on behalf of federal employees as an assistant counsel.