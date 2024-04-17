OPM Director Kiran Ajuha to Leave Role

Kiran Ahuja will step down from her position as director of the Office of Personnel Management in the next few weeks.

Ahuja, who was confirmed by the Senate as OPM chief in June 2021, has led initiatives to recruit and retain more than 2.2 million federal employees, the agency said Tuesday.

With her at the helm, OPM has strengthened the merit-based civil service, reinstituted the Presidential Rank Awards program for federal employees, established the Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility and released a final rule to broaden federal opportunities for early career talent and recruit government leaders through the Pathways Programs, among other initiatives.

“Kiran leaves an incredible legacy as a strong and indefatigable champion of the 2.2 million public servants in the federal workforce,” said OPM Deputy Director Rob Shriver. “Under Kiran’s leadership, OPM has bounced back stronger than ever and partnered with agencies across government to better serve the American people.”

Prior to OPM, Ahuja was CEO of Seattle-based nonprofit network Philanthropy Northwest.

She previously served as chief of staff at OPM and as a civil rights lawyer at the Department of Justice.