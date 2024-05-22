Newly Established Advisory Group to Advise on FedRAMP’s Technical Direction

The General Services Administration has announced the establishment of a technical advisory group of federal experts to guide decision-making processes and advise on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program’s operational, strategic and technical direction.

“This group will help make FedRAMP a smarter and more technology-forward operation that better meets its goal of making it safe and easy for federal agencies to take full advantage of cloud services,” Eric Mill, executive director for cloud strategy at GSA’s Technology Transformation Services, said in a statement published Tuesday.

The inaugural members of FedRAMP’s TAG are:

Brian Turnau, cloud authorization program manager, Office of the Chief Information Officer, GSA

Elizabeth Schweinsberg, senior technical adviser, Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Department of Health and Human Services

Grant Dasher, architecture branch chief, Office of the Technical Director, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency

Laura Beaufort, technical lead, Federal Election Commission

Michael Boyce, director of Artificial Intelligence Corps, Office of the Chief Information Officer, Department of Homeland Security

Nicole Thompson, cybersecurity engineer, Defense Digital Service, Department of Defense

Paul Hirsch, technical lead, Technology Transformation Services, GSA

The newly created group will complement the Federal Secure Cloud Advisory Committee’s work, help FedRAMP make decisions on policies and processes and improve the way the program delivers emerging technologies to agencies in support of their missions.

“With their deep understanding of the challenges and complexities faced by federal agencies, the TAG is well-positioned to provide valuable insights into streamlining processes, enhancing security postures, and adapting to novel technology implementations so that agencies can leverage the full potential of FedRAMP,” said Laura Gerhardt, director of technology modernization and data at the Office of Management and Budget.