Kristina Walter Appointed Director of NSA Cybersecurity Collaboration Center

Kristina Walter, formerly director of the National Security Agency’s Future Ready Workforce Initiative, has been named director of NSA’s Cybersecurity Collaboration Center, a.k.a. CCC.

Walter’s appointment marks her return to the center, having previously served as a strategist for the CCC and chief of defense industrial base cybersecurity responsible for shaping cyber standards for the sector, the NSA said Thursday.

She held various leadership roles during her over 15-year career at NSA including as executive assistant to the director of the Business Management and Integration Directorate.

Gen. Timothy Haugh, commander of U.S. Cyber Command and director of the NSA, said Walter’s recent work as head of the Future Ready Workforce Initiative highlights her commitment to advancing the agency’s workforce, which will support the CCC’s future-focused mission.

“I look forward to working with her on this important collaborative endeavor to help safeguard the Nation against malicious cyber activity,” the 2024 Wash100 awardee said.