CFTC Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero Nominated to Take Over as Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chair

President Joe Biden has nominated Christy Goldsmith Romero of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission to succeed Martin Gruenberg as chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

Goldsmith Romero has served as a CFTC commissioner since 2022, where she oversaw various CFTC-registered entities like banks and brokers and sponsored the CFTC Technology Advisory Committee, which tackled emerging technologies as well as cybersecurity, the White House said Thursday.

Before becoming part of the CFTC, Goldsmith Romero worked at the Department of the Treasury, where, from 2011 through 2022, she served as special inspector general for the Troubled Asset Relief Program. In that capacity, she helped develop an ability to uncover bank fraud, led numerous investigations and served on an inspectors general council that oversaw the Financial Stability Oversight Council.

Commenting on the nomination, Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Chairman Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, described Goldsmith Romero as “a strong, independent, and fair regulator who is not afraid to do what’s right” who, if confirmed, would “bring to the FDIC decades of financial services experience.”