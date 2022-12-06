Ann Lewis Named GSA Technology Transformation Services Director

Ann Lewis, formerly chief technology officer at advisory firm Next Street, has been appointed director of the Technology Transformation Services at the General Services Administration.

She previously served as senior adviser for technology and delivery at the Small Business Administration and CTO at MoveOn.org and has over two decades of experience in technical leadership and software engineering.

Lauren Bracey Scheidt, deputy director at TTS, served as interim chief after TTS Director Dave Zvenyach stepped down from the role in September.

TTS works to design and deliver a digital government to the American public through modern applications, software offerings and processes. The organization is composed of several offices and programs, including the digital consulting office 18F, United States Digital Corps and the IT Modernization Centers of Excellence.