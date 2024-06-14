Army, Allied Forces Create Common Operating Picture Based on Zero Trust Principles

The U.S. Army’s I Corps and its allied forces have demonstrated secure information sharing via a single architecture based on zero trust principles during a Yama Sakura 85 multilateral command post exercise, creating a common operating picture for allied leaders at the tactical edge, Federal News Network reported Thursday.

“Our goal here was to establish one common operating picture and the ability to voice video chat, and share specific information,” said Col. Rett Burroughs, the chief information officer and G6 for the Army’s I Corps.

“The application of this proved critical in the ability for staff to make informed recommendations, and for commanders to make informed decisions,” he added.

Burroughs said that building a network architecture based on zero trust principles benefits not only those operating at the tactical edge but also Army commanders in garrisons or commands who coordinate with outside organizations, including local first responders.

“Now we don’t have to have these disparate networks that do not talk to each other because of classification and policy, which you clearly went through during the Katrina catastrophe,” he said.

John Sahlin, vice president of cyber solutions for General Dynamics‘ information technology division, said the shared network approach could help agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.