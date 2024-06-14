Patricia Obermaier Appointed to ASGN Board of Directors

Microsoft executive Patricia Obermaier has joined the board of directors at ASGN Incorporated .

She began advising the board in January and will now become a member of its strategy and technology committee , ASGN announced from Richmond, Virginia on Thursday.

“Patty brings a wealth of experience and insight from being a leader at one of the world’s largest technology companies,” said ASGN CEO Ted Hanson .

Her “strategic vision and operational expertise,” he continued, will be “invaluable” in the company’s work to expand its consulting business.

At Microsoft, Obermaier serves as chief growth officer and vice president of strategic initiatives for the company’s global health life sciences arm, a business unit valued at $12 billion. Her responsibilities in this position encompass the discovery of new opportunities and leveraging commercial resources to increase market share for the division.

Before coming to Microsoft, she was founder and CEO of Resigility, a firm that offers strategic advisory and information management services for public and private sector customers.

Commenting on her appointment, Obermaier said she is “delighted” to join ASGN’s board “at such a pivotal time in the company’s evolution.”

She emphasized the organization’s “strong track record” of service delivery to both government and industry clients and expressed her excitement to work “closely with my fellow directors to position ASGN for continued success.”