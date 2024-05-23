DOD Chief Digital & AI Office Adds 4 Tech Executives to Leadership Team

The Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of four technology leaders as part of efforts to advance DOD’s adoption of AI, data and analytics.

Garrett Berntsen, most recently deputy chief data and AI officer at the State Department, will serve as deputy chief digital and AI officer for mission analytics, CDAO said Wednesday.

Eugene Kuznetsov, former command technology officer at Naval Special Warfare Command, will assume the role of DCDAO for enterprise platforms and services.

Jock Padgett, most recently chief technology officer at the U.S. Army XVIII Airborne Corps, will serve as DCDAO for advanced C2 acceleration efforts.

Christopher Skaluba, former director of the Transatlantic Security Initiative at the Atlantic Council, will join CDAO as an executive director.

Radha Plumb, DOD’s chief digital and AI officer, said she looks forward to working with the newly appointed leaders.

“As CDAO’s senior leadership team, we will collaborate to lead the development and oversight of policies and tools to enable the responsible adoption of data, analytics, and AI capabilities across the force, at scale and speed, to meet the warfighters emergent requirements,” Plumb added.