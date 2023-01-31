CDAO Co-hosts 5th Global Information Dominance Experiments; Craig Martell Quoted

The Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has teamed up with the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff to launch the fifth iteration of the Global Information Dominance Experiments.

The four-day GIDE V kicked off on Monday and centers on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve data sharing and integration in joint all-domain command and control, DOD said.

“We want to rapidly improve access to data across the Joint force – from the strategic level to our tactical warfighters,” said Craig Martell, chief digital and artificial intelligence officer. “We want to identify where we may have barriers in policy, security, connectivity, user-interface, or other areas that prohibit data sharing across the Joint force. Second, we want to show how data, analytics, and AI can improve Joint workflows in a variety of missions from global integrated deterrence through targeting and fires.”

The event is held in virtual and in-person settings involving military and civilian personnel from all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, multiple combatant commands, and duty stations in other parts of the world.

The first four series of GIDE were led by the Northern American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command. CDAO relaunched the event and is hosting three others this year.

