GSA Appoints Mehul Parekh, Jetta Wong in Series of Exec Moves

Mehul Parekh, former chief financial officer of the Federal Student Aid Office at the Department of Education, will serve as acting associate administrator for government-wide policy at the General Services Administration.

He will temporarily take over the responsibilities of Krystal Brumfield, who is departing from GSA on May 4, the agency said Monday.

Prior to his time at the Education Department, Parekh was with GSA for over five years. He initially served as director of budget in April 2018 and eventually transitioned to deputy chief financial officer role at GSA in March 2022.

The agency also announced other appointees, including Jetta Wong‘s move to assume a new role as deputy chief of staff for policy, responsible for overseeing policies that cover sustainability and other high-priority areas requiring agency-wide policy development, direction and coordination and oversight.

She was a senior adviser to the administrator for climate at GSA over the last two years, supporting agency and government-wide efforts to implement the $3.4 billion provided in the Inflation Reduction Act, which is the largest climate law in U.S. history.

Aside from Parekh and Wong, GSA also named Christine Simpson as senior adviser to the deputy administrator and Kusai Merchant as senior adviser to the Federal Acquisition Service.