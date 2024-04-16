DCSA Combines 2 Personnel Vetting Mission Areas to Form Adjudication & Vetting Services

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has launched Adjudication and Vetting Services as a new organization formed through the merger of Consolidated Adjudication Services and Vetting Risk Operations — two key mission areas within DCSA’s personnel vetting enterprise.

Mark Livingston, assistant director of personnel security at DCSA, is overseeing the merger, which seeks to align DCSA functions with Trusted Workforce 2.0 and better use limited resources and personnel, DCSA said Monday.

“This merger is a game changer and will make our process of securing a trustworthy government workforce faster, better, and stronger. This merger and other mission transformation efforts reflect our continued progress in the DCSA personnel security directorate,” said Livingston.

DCSA is implementing the merger through a phased approach and the foundational phase will include integrating critical operations, improving collaborative knowledge sharing, eliminating redundancies and aligning functions with policies.

Heather Green, DCSA principal deputy assistant director for AVS, said the new organization’s goals include optimizing case management for clients, enhancing response times and delivering improved service offerings.

“We are carefully managing the transition to ensure service continues without interruption through this transformational period. It is essential that we maintain our focus on supporting the mission by ensuring our customers and stakeholders have the necessary products and services to support mission readiness and protect national security,” Green added.